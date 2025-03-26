Manila: Three weather systems will cause rains in some parts of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday. The Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Mindanao will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across the Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen, and BARMM.

According to Philippines News Agency, scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies will also prevail across the Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Romblon, and Palawan. The weather bureau said that moderate to heavy rains in the areas above could result in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon will cause isolated light rains over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley. PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies.

The eastern section of the country will experience moderate winds and moderate coastal waters. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. PAGASA said that as of 2 a.m., no low pressure area was monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation.