3.5K Albayanos get emergency employment benefits via DOLE program

At least 3,500 workers in Albay province who were displaced due to the Covid-19 pandemic were provided livelihood this July through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The beneficiaries were tasked with cleaning the streets and canals in their villages, hauling garbage, planting and other activities that would improve the environment TUPAD is a project of the national government through the Department of Labor and Employment and is being implemented in Albay province with the help of Ako Bicol (AKB) Party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co. In a message on Sunday, Sally Luces, AKB media relations officer, said the 3,587 beneficiaries this month received PHP3,650 each as salaries for rendering community service. "The heart of the TUPAD program lies in recognizing the beneficiaries' hard work and dedication. With their active participation in various community projects and tasks, they earned fair remuneration," Luces said in a statement. She said a resident of a particular barangay can be a TUPAD beneficiary just once a year. 'We continue to collaborate with different national government agencies that bring employment, assistance and support to the residents of the region," she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency