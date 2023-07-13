280 TVET INSTITUTIONS OFFER SKILLS TRAINING AT TVET@KKDW EXPO 2023

A total of 280 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) will take part in the TVET@KKDW Expo 2023 at Bertam Square, Kepala Batas, in Penang, are ready to offer various programmes, courses and skills training to visitors.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang said the three-day expo which will be held from tomorrow (July 14) until Sunday (July 16), will showcase, among others, exhibitions by industry strategic partners, skills demos, E-Sports competitions, and career seminars.

In an interview with Bernama, she said there are also various job opportunities which will be offered directly through interviews by industry players and the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“The ministry is targeting the attendance of 300,000 visitors during the 2023 TVET@KKDW Expo, which is 100,000 (physical) and 200,000 (online), in line with the ministry's set performance indicators,” she said.

Rubiah said the expo aims, among others, to promote the programmes and skills training opportunities provided, in addition to giving opportunities to the community, especially youth in rural areas, to interact directly with TVET agencies and institutions under the ministry.

She said that TVET programmes can produce competent and competitive rural youths and skilled graduates who have bright opportunities in life.

According to her, the marketability of TVET graduates, which is taken into account in the aspect of furthering their studies, becoming an entrepreneur or working with an employer within six months after graduation is high, at 91.42 per cent according to data as of March 31.

“It is hoped that the expo will diversify the form of promotion and branding for education and skills training at the national level in mainstreaming TVET as an education and career option in the future for youth, especially in rural areas,” she said.

The expo can be followed online at https://ekspotvet.rurallink.gov.my/ and KKDW's official social media platforms such as Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/KKDWofficial), Instagram (KKDW_gov), Twitter (KKDW_gov), Youtube (KKDW_GOV official) and Tik Tok (#KKDW).

The Penang-level Sentuhan Kasih Desa programme will also be launched during the expo.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency