24K indigent Ilocos students get aid from DSWD

Some 23,937 indigent students in the Ilocos region have received educational assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as of Sept. 10.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the DSWD said it has released PHP55.8 million in aid to the students.

The latest distribution was held on Sept. 10, with 1,549 additional recipients in Ilocos Norte, 653 in Ilocos Sur, 49 in La Union, and 3,650 in Pangasinan.

Based on data, the DSWD has disbursed 44.56 percent of the PHP100.6 million funds allocated for educational aid in the region.

The assistance was provided under a program which aims to give educational, medical, funeral, and food provisions, among others, to indigent Filipinos.

Elementary school students received PHP1,000 each while those in high school got PHP2,000 each; those in senior high school, PHP3,000 each; and those taking college or vocational courses, PHP4,000 each.

DSWD-1 Assistant Director Marlene Febes Peralta earlier said the local government units are helping the agency identify beneficiaries and check documents submitted by applicants, as well as in initial assessments.

The remaining schedules for the payouts will be on Sept. 17 and 24.

Source: Philippines News Agency