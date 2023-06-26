209K farmers in W. Visayas urged to avail P480-M crop insurance

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) is calling on farmers to avail of the free insurance that is made available by the government to six agricultural product lines. PCIC 6 Regional Manager Eva Ulie Laud, in an interview on Monday, said that Western Visayas has an allocation of PHP480.69 million targeting 209, 056 farmers and fisherfolks for six product lines, namely rice, corn, high-value crops, non-crop agricultural assets, livestock, and fisheries. Iloilo has the biggest allocation of PHP189.87 million followed by Negros Occidental with PHP84.12 million; and Capiz with PHP84.12 million. The province of Aklan has PHP45.67 million; Antique, PHP55.28 million; and Guimaras, PHP21.63 million. Laud said that they are particularly campaigning for rice and corn farmers to avail of the insurance, which is very timely since it's already the start of the planting season for first cropping. 'Within 15 days after they plant or before planting, they can already apply for crop insurance for rice and corn. It is important they are in our master list or with the RSBSA (Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture),' she said. They are advised to visit their municipal agriculture office and fill up the required form, she said. She said that as of June 15, 2023, they have already insured 77,087 farmers for all product lines with fund utilization reaching PHP135.418 million. Further, 36,053 rice farmers were covered with a fund utilization of PHP61.629 million. 'Every household is allotted 1.5 hectares. We regulated it to 1 .5 hectares so more farmers can avail of the free rice and corn insurance,' she added. Beyond 1.5 hectares, farmers have to pay a premium of 10 percent of the amount covered or farm input not to exceed PHP20,000 per hectare. Laud added that farmers who will plant late provided it's within the first cropping season will still be accepted. The wet season or first cropping season is from March until September this year. (

Source: Philippines News Agency