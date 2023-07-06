195 RESTAURANTS, EATERIES OFFERING MENU RAHMAH IN SARAWAK

A total of 195 restaurants and eateries in Sarawak are now offering Menu Rahmah.

Sarawak Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) director Matthew Dominic Barin said the move was a good development since the initiative was launched in the state last February.

“The sets for the Menu Rahmah being offered here are of very high quality as they contain fish, vegetables, and rice, which are rich in nutrients.

“We encourage other restaurant operators in the state to participate in the Menu Rahmah initiative,” he told reporters after the Jelajah Menu Rahmah event with Restoran SugarBun here today.

Menu Rahmah is a government initiative to reduce the cost of living of the people, especially the needy, and provide them with balanced meals at RM5 and below.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency