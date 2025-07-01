Mandaluyong city: Cordillera products will take center stage during the 33rd Impakabsat trade fair at Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City from July 2 to 6. Raymond Panjon, Department of Trade and Industry – Cordillera director, in a media interview on Tuesday, said the public would be treated to an event that sells products connected to the lives of the region’s people.

According to Philippines News Agency, the trade fair will feature a wide array of products that highlight the rich cultural heritage of the Cordillera region. Heirloom rice from Kalinga, Ifugao, and Mountain Province, cultivated using indigenous farming methods, will be among the highlights. This rice is known for its unique cultivation and milling processes, which have been passed down through generations.

The event will also showcase produce from old trees that have been rejuvenated with the assistance of technologies provided by various government agencies. This initiative aims to blend traditional practices with modern techniques to enhance the quality of products, reflecting the region’s cultural richness.

In addition to agricultural products, the fair will display hand- and loom-woven fabrics with designs and colors that represent the daily lives of the people in the region. These fabrics are created by artisans from various provinces and serve as a testament to the vibrant cultural expressions of the Cordillera people.

During the Philippine Coffee Quality Competition held in May, a coffee produced in Benguet garnered significant attention, fetching a record bid of PHP9,900 per kilogram due to its high-quality rating of 84.32 by experts. This highlights the exceptional quality of coffee produced in the region, further cementing its reputation in the global coffee market.

The term IMPAKABsat is an acronym derived from the first letters of the region’s provinces: Ifugao, Mountain Province, Abra, Kalinga, Apayao, Baguio, and Benguet, and signifies brotherhood. The trade fair stands as the largest exhibit organized by the DTI-Cordillera, focusing on products from micro, small, and medium enterprises to aid in marketing, linkage, and sales.

Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to experience traditional practices such as hand and loom weaving, traditional tattooing, and enjoy Cordillera dances and musical performances featuring gongs. These exhibitions aim to provide a deeper understanding of the region’s cultural heritage and foster a sense of community and brotherhood through shared experiences.