La castellana: The Office of Civil Defense-Negros Island Region (OCD-NIR) is actively collaborating with the local government unit (LGU) of La Castellana in Negros Occidental to address the ongoing concerns of internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon.

According to Philippines News Agency, OCD-NIR Director Donato Sermeno III recently met with Mayor A±ejo Nicor to discuss the situation. The meeting followed the return of 37 families from Barangay Cabagna-an to their homes within the extended six-kilometer danger zone. These families had previously been staying at the La Castellana National High School (LCNHS) – Senior High School evacuation center but returned home without official permission.

Sermeno noted that while most of the families have returned home, three have come back to the evacuation center. The LGU is actively working to encourage these families to return to the safer areas. In an effort to resolve the concerns of the IDPs, plans are being made to hold a dialogue with them.

The OCD is in the process of procuring pre-fabricated emergency shelters to improve the living conditions for the displaced families. Sermeno mentioned that a meeting is scheduled for July 3 with the central office to discuss the implementation of these temporary shelters. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to develop a comprehensive plan, known as the Kanlaon recovery and development plan.

The IDPs, initially housed at La Castellana Elementary School, were relocated to tent shelters at LCNHS-Senior High School with the onset of classes on June 16. They were expected to remain there for only 10 days while another site near Barangay Cabagna-an was being prepared. However, complications with the ownership of the designated lot have delayed this plan, leading to frustration among the IDPs due to the frequent relocations.

Sermeno acknowledged that the conditions in the tent shelters were challenging, exacerbated by the rains and the hurried nature of their transfer. Additional concerns include the lack of transportation for school children and connectivity issues at the evacuation site.

Kanlaon Volcano has been on Alert Level 3 since its explosive eruption on December 9, 2025. This alert level indicates that a magmatic eruption has begun and could potentially lead to further explosive eruptions.