Talisay city: Some 1,000 public school teachers in Negros Occidental will undergo upskilling training on artificial intelligence (AI) and English proficiency through the support of the provincial government. Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Vice Governor Jose Benito Alonso handed over the symbolic 1,000 vouchers to Department of Education-Negros Occidental Schools Division Superintendent Gladys Amylaine Sales during the inauguration of the Negros Occidental Language and Information Technology Center (NOLITC) Global Campus in Talisay City.

According to Philippines News Agency, Lacson highlighted the significance of the event, stating that awarding the upskilling vouchers is a transformation tool for teachers, who are considered the backbone of society’s advancement and drivers of progress. The vouchers will enable selected public school teachers to enroll in upskilling courses at the NOLITC.

Sales expressed gratitude towards the provincial government for providing this training opportunity, noting that the vouchers will be distributed equitably across all schools division offices in the province. She emphasized the province’s intention to enhance teachers’ capabilities in AI and English, which will ultimately benefit students. Sales also mentioned that even leaders are interested in being trained to become proficient in AI and the English language.