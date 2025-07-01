Shariff aguak: Col. Sultan Salman Sapal has officially taken the reins as the new Director of the Maguindanao del Sur Police Provincial Office, succeeding Col. Ryan Bobby Paloma. Col. Giusseppe Geraldo, standing in for Bangsamoro Director Brig. Gen. Jeysen de Guzman, led the ceremonial turnover at Camp Datu Akilan.

According to Philippines News Agency, in his acceptance speech, Sapal emphasized the importance of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Nicolas Torre III’s ‘5-minute response time’ initiative. This program is designed to revive the fundamental role of police service within the community. Sapal stated, “As your new provincial director, I am giving my number to the public so they can directly report any police officer who fails to do their duty or acts unprofessionally. This is part of our commitment to restore public trust and ensure that the police truly serve the community.”

The ceremony was attended by Fahad Candao, National Police Commission – Bangsamoro director, along with various local officials. Sapal’s approach marks a significant step towards enhancing transparency and accountability within the police force, aiming to foster a stronger relationship between the police and the community they serve.