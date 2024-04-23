BACOLOD: Some 17 villages in this city are undergoing the National Nutrition Survey 2024 until May 1 initiated by the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI). The survey mainly aims to provide empirical data on the nutritional and health status of Filipinos for planning nutrition and development programs, and for timely policy decisions at the national, regional and provincial/highly urbanized city levels. In a report on Tuesday, the Bacolod City Nutrition Committee said the survey covers 392 households in the randomly selected barangays. These include Barangays 12, 16, 39, 40, Alangilan, Alijis, Banago, Bata, Cabug, Estefania, Granada, Mandalagan, Mansilingan, Singcang-Airport, Taculing, Villamonte and Vista Alegre. Some 75 researchers form the survey teams deployed by the DOST-FNRI starting April 19. 'We acknowledge all the receiving barangays and barangay councils, including our barangay nutrition scholars and barangay health workers who have welcomed and assisted the research teams,' the Nutrition Committee said. In the local level, the results will be used by the city government as basis for assessing the current nutrition status and developing health and wellness programs. The DOST-FNRI is mandated by the government to undertake researches that define the citizenry's nutritional status, with reference to malnutrition problem, its causes and effects. It is tasked to conduct the NNS survey, a comprehensive study being done every five years since 1978. After 2013, it has been expanded to a three-year period of data collection called Expanded National Nutrition Survey starting 2018-2021. Source: Philippines News Agency