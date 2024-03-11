161st Malasakit Center opened to public in Bulacan town

More Bulakenyos are expected to receive medical assistance as Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, led the inauguration of the 161st Malasakit Center inside the Joni Villanueva General Hospital in Barangay Igulot here Monday morning. In his speech, Go announced that the Malasakit Center in Bocaue is the 4th in the province of Bulacan, apart from those at Bulacan Medical Center in the City of Malolos, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital in Santa Maria and the City of San Jose del Monte Hospital. 'Ang Malasakit Center po is a one-stop shop. Batas na po iyan na isinulong natin noong naging senador tayo. Para po iyan sa mga poor and indigent patients. Para po iyan sa Pilipino (The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop. It's a law that we pushed when we became senator. It's for the poor and indigent patients. It's for the Filipino),' he said. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutiona lized the Malasakit Centers program. As the Father of Malasakit Center, Go said his health advocacy remains one of his top priorities, highlighting that the Malasakit Centers program is an important aspect of public healthcare, providing convenient and efficient access to Filipinos who require medical assistance. "Aside from Malasakit, kasama sa prayoridad ko ang pagpapatayo ng mga Super Health Centers at ang Regional Specialty Centers (included in my priorities is building Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers)," he said. On his part, Governor Daniel Fernando thanked the senator for the support given to the province of Bulacan through the Malasakit Centers and Super Health Centers. "Maraming salamat Sen. Go sa apat na Malasakit Center na itinayo mo sa aming lalawigan at itong aming lalawigan ang may pinakamarami dahil nangangahulugan ito na mas maraming Bulakenyo ang mabibigyan ng angkop na lunas sa kanilang karamdaman ng hindi po nangangamba sa kakulangan ng pambayad o pantustos dito (Than k you very much Sen. Go for the four Malasakit Centers that you established in our province and our province has the most number and this means more Bulakenyos will be given proper treatment for their illness without worrying about lacking the resources to pay for it)," he said. Malasakit Centers bring together services from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go also lauded the support of Senator Joel Villanueva, the DOH led by Secretary Ted Herbosa, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Clarissa Singh-Vergeire as well as Rep. Boy Cruz of Bulacan 5th District and Vice Gov. Alex Castro. The inauguration was also attended by other local officials led by Bocaue Mayor Eduardo 'Jonjon' Villanueva Jr.; Vice Mayor Sherwin Tugna; Dr. Corazon Flores, DOH Regional Director; and Dr. Renel y Tungol, officer in charge of Joni Villanueva General Hospital. Source: Philippines News Agency