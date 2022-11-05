101 of 154 deaths due to Paeng confirmed: NDRRMC

The death toll from the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng has climbed to 154, with 101 deaths already confirmed due to the effects of the weather disturbance.

In its update Friday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the number of validated deaths includes 63 from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM); 32 from Western Visayas; three from Soccsksargen and two from Central Luzon and one from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Meanwhile, reports of another 53 deaths are still undergoing confirmation — 33 from Calabarzon; five from Eastern Visayas; four from Zamboanga Peninsula; three from Mimaropa; two each from Cagayan Valley, Bicol and Central Visayas and one each from Western Visayas, and Soccsksargen.

At least 128 injured persons were also reported — 78 of whom have been confirmed as due to the tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, 27 out of a total of 35 reported missing persons have been validated.

The NDRRMC also reported that families affected by “Paeng” now totaled 1,176,074 or 4,124,267 individuals residing in 9,107 barangays across the country.

Seeking shelter in 1,186 evacuation centers are 31,204 families or 123,024 persons with the remainder being aided by relatives or friends.

Houses damaged are placed at 25,109, which include 22,487 “partially damaged” houses and 2,622 “totally damaged” houses.

Infrastructure damage has so far been estimated at PHP2.9 billion

Source: Philippines News Agency