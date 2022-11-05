Mimaropa reports surrender of 136 Reds from Jan. to Oct.

Police Regional Office (PRO)-4B Mimaropa chief Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia has commended the voluntary surrender of 136 members and supporters of the Communist Party of Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) to the different police units in the region in the first 10 months of this year.

“I laud the efforts of our men and our counterparts from the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), the LGUs (local government units), and other government agencies in the government’s campaign against insurgency through the NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict),” he said in a statement.

The latest rebel who yielded to Mimaropa police was “Ka Bobbie,” 36, a Militiang Bayan member under Kilusang Larangang Gerilya of Sub-Regional Military Area (SRMA-4E), a unit of the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee (STRPC).

Hernia said “Ka Bobbie” voluntarily surrendered to Capt. Marvin Estigoy, officer-in-charge of the 401st B Maneuver Company under Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4B on Oct. 31 and is now being assisted by the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4B for his enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

“Our goal is to make Mimaropa free from the influence of the communist terrorist groups,” Hernia said

