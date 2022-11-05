BOC-Davao exceeds October target by P67.5-M

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) – Port of Davao has exceeded its October 2022 revenue collection target by PHP67.6 million, an official said Friday.

Erastus Sandino Austria, BOC-Davao district collector, said the agency managed to collect PHP3.38 billion in revenue, which is 1.9 percent higher than its target of PHP3.31 billion, posting a surplus of PHP65.7 million.

Austria noted that the figure is also 19 percent higher than the PHP2.83 billion collection in October 2021.

He said the achievement was made possible through the strengthened collaboration and dialogues between its employees and stakeholders.

“I commend the performance of Collection District 12 for their untiring excellent service. Also, I thank the port’s stakeholders for their trust and support (for) the BOC reforms and programs,” Austria said in a statement

Source: Philippines News Agency