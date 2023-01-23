10 Lanao Sur, Maguindanao institutions get P3.5-M aid

MARAWI CITY, Lanao del Sur: Ten institutions from the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur have received PHP3.5 million worth of financial assistance for marginalized sectors in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In a press release over the weekend, the office of Bangsamoro Member of Parliament (MP) Diamila Disimban-Ramos said the funds were turned over on the sidelines of a peace forum at the Sapadan Garden Hotel in Marawi City on Dec. 16, 2022.

The financial aid which came from the 2021 Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF) of Ramos which is being implemented by the BARMM’s Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS) aims to give comfortable facilities to mosques and Islamic institutions (such as Madaris and Torils) to provide a conducive learning and teaching environment to their students.

In her message delivered by her political affairs officer Samsodin Sigayan, Ramos shared her fervent support for the aforementioned institutions that continuously contribute to the upbringing of the children and inculcate Islamic knowledge and good manners in them.

"Kinikilala po natin ang malaking kontribusyong naiaambag ninyo sa ating kumonidad dahil kayo po ang isa sa pundasyon sa paghulma ng tamang kaisipan sa ating mga kabataan at sa pagpapalaganap ng kagandahan ng ating relihiyong Islam (We acknowledge the great contribution you embody for our community because you are part of the foundation that instills correct mindset to our youth and in spreading the beauty of our religion Islam)," said Ramos, chairperson of the Bangsamoro parliament’s Committee on Women, Youth, Children and Persons with Disabilities.

"Dama po namin ang mga hamon at paghihirap na inyong kinakaharap kaya naman po sinikap natin na kayo ay matulungan at matugunan ang inyong mga pangangailangan dahil naniniwala ako na kayo po ang kabalikat ng ating pamahalaang Bangsamoro sa pagkamit ng ating layuning pang matagalang kapayapaan at pangkalahatang kaunlaran sa ating rehiyon (We feel the challenges and difficulties you are facing and that is why we tried to help your needs for I believe that you are the partner of our Bangsamoro government in achieving our dream of sustainable peace and flourishing development in our region)," she added.

MPOS director general Al-Rashid Balt thanked Ramos because of the success of this program that helps and focuses on the welfare of these institutions.

"Malaki po ang pasasalamat namin dahil ngayon ay aming inaani ang biyayang ito na bunga ng pagpupursige ng ating Bangsamoro Government. Kaya sa mga kasama kong benepisyaryo, ipakita po natin sa kanila at kay Allah (SWT) na pagtitibayin natin itong biyayang ipinagkatiwala nila sa atin (We are very grateful because today we are reaping this blessing as a result of the persistence of our Bangsamoro government. To my fellow beneficiaries, let's show and prove to them, to Allah (SWT) that we will utilize this blessing that they have entrusted to us)," said Aleem Ahmad Sumbag from Ma'had Darul Ulom Al-Islamie, one of the beneficiaries of the financial aid.

Dr. Tirmizy Abdullah, meanwhile, emphasized in his lecture titled, "Building a Culture of Peace", the importance of unity in achieving long-lasting peace in society.

Meanwhile, the second tranche of financial assistance will be received by the institutions after the monitoring process that will be conducted by the MPOS

Source: Philippines News Agency