1.6K jeepneys join public transport simulation drill in Bacolod

About 1,600 traditional and modernized passenger jeepneys are taking part in a three-day simulation exercise (simex) that will run until Tuesday to determine the effectivity of the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) for the Public Utility Jeepney Modernization Program (PUVMP). These include more than 1,000 traditional jeepneys with provisional authority to operate and 555 modern jeepney units currently plying various routes. City Administrator Pacifico Maghari III said on Monday representatives from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Land Transportation Office (LTO) are in the city to supervise the conduct of the study. 'This is the first simex in the country. We thank the DOTr, LTFRB, LTO and all the stakeholders for giving the City of Bacolod the privilege and the honor to host this one. This will now be the basis of other simex all over the country with modernization program,' he added. Under the LPTRP, 24 routes have been identified in the city, with a total allocation of 1,099 modern jeepney units under the PUVMP. 'The goal is to know if the number of units are sufficient for the updated routes, based on the available jeepney units. The focus, based on our status meeting, is to determine if the 1,099 units are sufficient to address the needs of the riding public,' Maghari said. He added that after 30 days, the recommendations will be submitted to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, who is expected to tackle these with the city council. LTFRB-Western Visayas lawyer and spokesperson Salvador Altura Jr. said their agency, together with non-government organization SafeTravelPH, will analyze the results and come up with recommendations. He said 72 surveyors have been deployed to determine travel time through a mobile application while personnel of the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office have also been tapped to assist. On Monday, the city government also asked the riding public to participate in an online survey for feedback and perspective on the current routes under the LPTRP.

Source: Philippines News Agency