Zoom unveils AI-powered revenue OS to unify buyer intelligence, customer conversations, and revenue execution

Debuts Common Room availability through Zoom and rolls out new Zoom Revenue Accelerator capabilities, Engage and Forecast, fueling the company’s vision for an AI-powered revenue OS built on customer conversations and deal intelligence

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Zoom Communications, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZM) introduced its vision for an AI-powered revenue OS: a unified system that connects buyer intelligence, customer conversations, and revenue execution in one platform — from the first anonymous signal through pipeline generation, conversion, and expansion.

Today, the company also announced new Zoom Revenue Accelerator capabilities, including Engage and Forecast, and the availability of Common Room by Zoom . Together, these capabilities connect buyer intelligence, conversation intelligence, outreach, and forecasting — helping go-to-market teams move from customer signal to action in one system.

“Revenue isn’t built in a single sales call. It’s built across a relationship — every signal a customer sends, every conversation a seller has, and every action that follows adds valuable context,” said Linda Lian, GM of Common Room and Zoom Revenue Accelerator at Zoom. “Bringing more of that context together can give AI a deeper understanding of the customer — what they care about, what’s happened before, and where they are in their journey. That understanding is what enables AI to help determine the right action to take next, so revenue teams can engage customers more effectively and drive growth.”

Zoom is building on an established foundation in revenue technology. Zoom customer, Barracuda Networks, reported a 15% increase in deals closed, 5% faster deal velocity, and sales reps reaching 100–140% of quota using Zoom Revenue Accelerator. Meanwhile, IDC has recognized Zoom as a Leader in its 2026 MarketScape for unified revenue orchestration.

New innovations:

Engage: Builds structured multichannel sales sequences across email, phone, and other tasks, prioritizes seller follow-up, and uses automated triggers to help teams reach the right prospects at scale.

Builds structured multichannel sales sequences across email, phone, and other tasks, prioritizes seller follow-up, and uses automated triggers to help teams reach the right prospects at scale. Forecast: Turns deal-level signals into a live forecast, with drill-down from company commitments to individual opportunities.

Turns deal-level signals into a live forecast, with drill-down from company commitments to individual opportunities. ZRA Elite: Combines ZRA Premium with Engage and Forecast in a new offering for revenue teams.

Combines ZRA Premium with Engage and Forecast in a new offering for revenue teams. Common Room by Zoom: Connects buyer and customer signals across the lifecycle and is now available for purchase through Zoom.

A revenue OS centered on the conversation

Countless customer conversations happen on Zoom every day that contain information that matters to a deal and a customer relationship. It’s in this context that sellers can learn quickly what a buyer cares about, the objections they raise, who is involved in a decision, what they agree to do next, and what may move an opportunity forward or stall it.

Zoom is building its revenue OS around the customer conversation, connecting what teams learn from talking to buyers to power the same tools they use to prospect, sell, follow up, and forecast.

Over time, that creates a continuous learning loop: buyer signals, outreach, conversations, actions, and deal outcomes build a deeper understanding of the customer and help teams make each interaction more relevant and determine what to do next.

Turn buyer signals into action

Common Room connects customer identity, activity, engagement, and signals from sources such as product usage, digital activity, and online communities, to help teams build a more complete understanding of people and accounts. That helps identify opportunities, prioritize accounts, spot potential expansion or churn risks, and determine the most relevant next action.

Engage turns intelligence into structured outreach across email, phone, and other channels, while giving sellers prioritized actions for who to contact and when.

Additionally, Zoom’s existing Auto Dialer (available separately) supports Engage calling tasks, while sequence analytics show teams which outreach approaches are working.

Understand where deals and the business are headed

Forecast brings deal and customer intelligence into revenue forecasting, giving leaders a real-time view of commitments, deal movement, and the opportunities behind the numbers. Leaders can drill down from the company-wide forecast to individual teams, sellers, and deals, track how they change over time, and see whether teams are on pace to hit their goals.

Revenue operations teams can configure forecast views, metrics, and calculations without engineering support, and write commitment and deal updates back to the CRM system. Because Forecast works with ZRA, leaders can evaluate the number alongside the conversation and deal history behind it, connecting customer understanding to the forecast within the revenue OS.

Revenue OS: Designed to scale with businesses

Zoom’s revenue OS allows organizations to adopt the level of intelligence and execution that fits their business, with the flexibility to grow as they scale. Zoom Revenue Accelerator is available in three tiers: Essentials, Premium, and the new Elite offering, which includes Engage and Forecast. Customers can extend their revenue OS with Common Room by Zoom for buyer and customer intelligence across the revenue lifecycle. ZRA and Common Room also remain available as standalone products. More information and pricing details can be found on Zoom.com .

For more information about Zoom Revenue Accelerator and Common Room, visit commonroom.io .

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) is a system of action for modern work, turning live collaboration into completed results. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, phone, contact center, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com .

Zoom Public Relations

Travis Isaman

[email protected]

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