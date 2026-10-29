YYForce Targets 100% Malaysia Revenue Growth to US$20 Million in FY2027

New hotel contracts and robotics expansion support progress toward Group profitability

SINGAPORE and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions, integrated facility management and robotics deployment services, today announced new hospitality contracts and expanding commercial service robotics deployments in Malaysia. Supported by these developments, management is targeting US$20 million in revenue from its Malaysian operations for fiscal year 2027. The target represents approximately 100% growth compared with management’s FY2026 Malaysian revenue expectation of approximately US$10 million.

The Company’s Malaysian subsidiary has signed service agreements with international hotel operators, expanding its hospitality customer base. These agreements, together with ongoing robotics deployments, support YYForce’s strategy of combining workforce services with facility automation to address customers’ operational needs.

The FY2027 revenue target is a forward-looking management objective and does not represent revenue already secured undersigned contracts. Achievement will depend on contract implementation, customer service volumes, retention and renewals, additional business development, and the availability of personnel, equipment and working capital. The FY2026 comparison is based on management’s current expectations, rather than completed full-year results, and remains subject to finalization.

Expanding Workforce and Robotics Services

YYForce’s Malaysian delivery model combines flexible workforce services with commercial service robotics across hospitality and facility operations. Applications include cleaning, internal logistics and guest-service support, with deployments tailored to each property’s requirements.

By integrating personnel and robotics within its service offering, YYForce aims to help customers improve service consistency, manage labor constraints and increase operational efficiency. The Company also intends to expand ongoing maintenance and operational support services alongside its robotics deployments.

Progress Toward Group Profitability

Malaysia’s expansion forms part of YYForce’s broader growth strategy across Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Dubai and Egypt. The Company is focused on customer retention, disciplined contract pricing, deployment execution and cost management as it develops its workforce, facility management and robotics businesses.

YYForce believes increased scale and an improved service mix could support better operating leverage over time. Consolidated profitability will also depend on contract margins, performance across other markets, corporate expenses, financing costs and other factors.

The Company’s objective remains to achieve sustainable Group-wide profitability. This announcement does not establish a specific date for achieving consolidated net profit.

Management Commentary

“New hospitality contracts and expanding robotics deployments in Malaysia demonstrate customer demand for integrated workforce and facility solutions,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. “Our focus is on converting that demand into dependable service, disciplined growth and stronger operating performance.”

“We are targeting US$20 million in Malaysian revenue for FY2027, with close attention to delivery costs, working capital and contract profitability. Alongside our operations in other markets, we believe this expansion can support the Group’s progress toward sustainable profitability and long-term shareholder value.”

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management services. The Company is expanding its use of AI-enabled workforce management tools, digital estate management platforms and commercial service robotics to support customers across hospitality, commercial properties and other service-intensive sectors.

For more information, visit www.yyforce.ai.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and information available to it as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential” or similar expressions, or the negative of these terms.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s FY2027 Malaysian revenue target, expected FY2026 Malaysian revenue, anticipated revenue growth, contract implementation, customer demand, robotics deployments, international expansion, operating leverage and progress toward Group-wide profitability. The revenue target does not represent a guarantee of contracted revenue or future results.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and the forward-looking events discussed in this press release may not occur, actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Company and a number of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations, including the introduction of new products and services, expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs and expenditures, anticipated customer growth, and demand for and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services; and industry, market and regulatory conditions, including competition, government policies and regulations affecting the Company’s industry, and other factors that may affect the Company’s financial condition, liquidity and results of operations.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as amended. Readers should also consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

YYForce Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.yyforce.ai

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