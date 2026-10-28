Philippines Aims to Boost Local Processing of Critical Minerals

Pasay City:The Philippines is seeking to enhance its capabilities in local mineral processing to derive greater economic value from its resources used in clean energy and advanced technologies, as stated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

According to Philippines News Agency, during the Mining Philippines 2026 International Conference and Exhibition, DENR Assistant Secretary for Mining Concerns, Michael Cabalda, highlighted the country's potential to become a significant player in the global critical minerals supply chain. Cabalda emphasized the necessity for the Philippines to expand beyond mere extraction and exportation of minerals to meet growing international demands.

Cabalda noted the global concern over supply vulnerabilities, as mineral production and processing are heavily concentrated in a limited number of countries. He identified the Philippines as a potential supplier that could help fulfill the international demand for critical minerals required in clean energy and advanced technology sectors.

Executive Order No. 122, signed in August, was cited by Cabalda as a pivotal policy aimed at developing the country's critical minerals sector through domestic processing, value addition, and industrialization. This order also reorganizes the Mining Industry Coordinating Council to support policy implementation.

The government plans to establish local mineral processing capabilities within the remaining tenure of the Marcos administration, acknowledging that immediate transition to manufacturing finished products is not feasible. Critical minerals have been designated as national priority projects under EO 122, necessitating coordinated efforts across government agencies.

Cabalda also highlighted the considerable economic potential of processing minerals locally, particularly in the nickel industry. Discussions during the conference suggested that shifting investments towards more advanced processing could significantly increase job creation and economic output.

Furthermore, the DENR is committed to maintaining existing contracts, ensuring regulatory stability, and encouraging investments in the sector. The Mines and Geosciences Bureau has developed a methodology for identifying critical minerals, with input from various stakeholders, and the Environmental Management Bureau has identified 11 critical minerals vital for investment and value addition efforts within the country.