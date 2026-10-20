YYForce AI Humanoid Housekeepers to be trained in Novotel Hotel

Acquires 20 wearable data collection systems to capture real-world housekeeping tasks to support robot learning and development

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) (“YYForce” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions, integrated facility management and commercial robotics services, today announced the acquisition of 20 wearable data collection systems to support its humanoid robotics development program.

The systems, comprising head-mounted egocentric cameras and synchronized wrist-mounted cameras, are intended to capture first-person views and close-up recordings of human task execution. YYForce plans to deploy the equipment through an initiative with the housekeeping team at Novotel Singapore on Stevens, focusing initially on selected hospitality workflows.

The initiative is designed to build a task-specific dataset documenting how experienced housekeeping personnel perform routine service activities. Following review, annotation and technical processing, the demonstrations are intended to support robot learning research, task development and evaluation, including work involving vision-language-action (VLA) models.

Initial Focus: Housekeeping Demonstrations

Planned data collection will focus on selected tasks, including:

Bed and linen preparation: Bed-making sequences, linen handling and pillow arrangement.

Bed-making sequences, linen handling and pillow arrangement. Towel and amenity organization: Towel folding, placement and replenishment of guest-room supplies.

Towel folding, placement and replenishment of guest-room supplies. Selected cleaning activities: Surface wiping and handling of cleaning tools and materials.

These demonstrations are intended to capture task sequences, hand-object interactions and variations in real operating environments. Translating human demonstrations into robot capabilities will require additional processing, adaptation to the selected robotic hardware, and controlled testing.

“Access to real operating environments and experienced service teams is an important part of our robotics development strategy,” said Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YYForce. “This initiative will help us document how housekeeping tasks are performed in practice and assess how those demonstrations can support humanoid robot learning. Our focus is on building useful datasets, validating individual tasks and progressing toward practical applications in hospitality and facility services.”

Supporting YYForce’s Workforce and Robotics Strategy

The initiative supports YYForce’s broader strategy of combining workforce expertise, facility management operations and robotics to develop technology-enabled service delivery.

The planned development process includes reviewing recordings for quality, annotating selected tasks, preparing suitable training datasets and evaluating whether the demonstrations improve performance on defined robotic tasks. Initial evaluation will focus on task completion, repeatability and safe execution under controlled conditions.

Data collection is planned to follow agreed hotel operating procedures and applicable data protection requirements. The Company expects that collection arrangements will address participant notification and consent where required, guest privacy, access controls and permitted uses of recorded material before recording begins.

The initiative is a development-stage program. The acquisition of the systems and collection of demonstrations do not, by themselves, establish autonomous humanoid capabilities or readiness for commercial deployment.

About YYForce Inc.

YYForce Inc. (NASDAQ: YFOR) is a technology-enabled provider of workforce solutions and integrated facility management and commercial robotics services. The Company is developing AI-enabled workforce platforms and expanding its commercial robotics capabilities to support customers across hospitality, facilities management and other service industries.

For more information, please visit www.yyforce.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its expectations and projections about future events derived from information currently available to it. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding planned equipment deployment, data collection, robotics training, technical development and potential commercial applications. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks include equipment performance, data quality and usability, data rights and privacy requirements, collaboration arrangements, technical challenges in transferring human demonstrations to robotic systems, development costs, safety validation and commercial adoption, together with other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. YYForce undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Jason Zhi Yong Phua, Chief Financial Officer

YYForce Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Piacente Financial Communications

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