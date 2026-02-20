William Thio Hailed as Icon of Change for Transformative Journalism

Manila: Veteran news anchor and television host William Thio has been recognized as one of the 2026 awardees of the Icons of Change International Awards, a global platform honoring individuals and institutions advancing measurable impact aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

According to Philippines News Agency, organizers cited Thio's journalism for its 'clarity, restraint, and unwavering chase of truth,' noting that his sincerity in his work has earned public trust at a time when viewers are navigating complex national and global issues.

The 2026 edition of the awards is anchored on the UN's International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development, reinforcing efforts to accelerate progress toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In his acceptance speech on Tuesday, Thio expressed gratitude for the recognition and underscored the deeper purpose behind his work. 'I'd like to express my heartfelt appreciation. I am humbled to be chosen as one of the 2026 Icons of Change International awardees,' he said. 'It is not recognition that sustains the world, but the courage to serve when no one is watching.'

With 15 years in broadcast journalism, Thio has become a trusted presence on major national platforms, including the Philippine News Agency and the Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation. Likewise, he previously anchored PTV News Tonight on People's Television Network.

Beyond the newsroom, Thio continues a family legacy of service as host of Agapay: Tatak Rosa Rosal, a program inspired by the humanitarian work of his grandmother. The show revives the spirit of the pioneering 'Damayan' initiative, encouraging faith-driven compassion translated into meaningful community action.

The recognition places Thio among global changemakers committed not only to informing the public, but to shaping a more accountable and engaged society.