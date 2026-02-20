Ex-Lawmaker Urges Support for Development Road Projects in Kalinga

Kalinga: A former Kalinga lawmaker has urged his province-mates to support road projects aimed at bringing development to outskirt communities by not obstructing or complicating the process of obtaining road right-of-way. Former Kalinga Lone District Representative Allen Jesse Mangaoang expressed his concerns in an interview, highlighting the impact of right-of-way issues on the completion of vital road infrastructure.

According to Philippines News Agency, Mangaoang explained that a road project during his tenure was delayed and ultimately shelved due to right-of-way disputes, resulting in the reversion of funds to the government. He recounted incidents where workers were threatened with bolos and firearms, and landowners demanded exorbitant fees, hindering the project's progress. Mangaoang, now the chief of staff for incumbent Representative Caroline Agyao, emphasized the importance of community collaboration and unity for successful development projects.

Mangaoang stressed the need for cooperation among community leaders and officials to secure constituents' interests and prioritize public service over politics. He also took pride in the absence of ghost projects in the province, explaining that project delays were due to funding being received in small annual tranches.

He expressed hope for future funding of infrastructure projects, particularly the Chico River dike project, which lacked a budget allocation for 2026. Mangaoang is optimistic about securing funding in 2027. Meanwhile, he noted that Agyao is continuing his unfinished projects but faces challenges due to the removal of flood control funds from the 2026 national budget amidst corruption concerns. Despite these obstacles, Agyao has secured initial funding to prevent flooding in eight low-lying, rice-producing barangays in Tabuk City.