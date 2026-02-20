DTI Eyes at Least 15 Trade Shows in NCR for 2026

Mandaluyong city: Some 15 trade shows are being considered by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for the National Capital Region (NCR) alone this year to further help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Last year, 13 trade shows resulted in sales of PHP668 million. According to Philippines News Agency, in an interview after the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony for the National Trade Fair at SM Megatrade Hall, DTI Secretary Cristina Roque said sales this year will depend on the actual trade fairs and venues. 'The target is for more MSMEs to join the trade shows, whether locally or globally,' she said. Roque mentioned that the DTI has already assisted almost a million MSMEs with the help of mall owners who offer venues. She highlighted that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is pushing for sustained growth of the MSMEs, given their significant contribution to the domestic economy. MSMEs account for 99.6 percent of business establishments in the country and 64 percent of the labor force, sh e said. In terms of export destinations for MSME products, Roque expressed optimism for additional demand from countries with which the Philippines has free trade agreement discussions, such as with the European Union, and expanded trade deals, including with the Japan-based discount store Don Quijote, which is open to accepting Filipino-made products. She added that halal-based products are also being considered among the products to be produced by local MSMEs once compliance and regulations have been determined with the help of officials from Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates. 'We really need to be strategic where our growth will be,' she added.