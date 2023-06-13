Western Union And Department Of Migrant Workers Sign MoU In Support Of Overseas Filipino Workers

Western Union and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the international remittance needs of Overseas Filipino Workers. The MoU bolsters Western Union’s relationship with the DMW, while demonstrating its commitment to the country and supporting the financial needs of Filipinos worldwide.

The MoU reaffirms Western Union’s role to enable Filipino workers send money home to their loved ones through its global money movement network. In the Philippines, the two entities will work together to enhance knowledge of – and access to – financial services for Filipino workers through joint financial literacy programs and other campaigns. Western Union will also support the DMW in advocacy such as anti-human trafficking and anti-illegal recruitment programs.

Source: Nam News Network