Manila: The easterlies affecting the whole country will cause warm weather in most areas, with four areas expected to see dangerous heat index levels on Holy Wednesday. “The highest (heat index) across the country is 50°C in Los Ba±os, Laguna,” Rhea Torres, weather forecaster of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in their 5 a.m. bulletin.

According to Philippines News Agency, San Ildefonso, Bulacan’s heat index could peak at 47°C. Meanwhile, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City and the PAGASA Science Garden could see peak heat indices of 42°C and 41°C, respectively. Heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity combines with air. Under danger levels, or 41°C to 51°C heat indices, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely. Continued exposure could also cause heat stroke.

“Because of the easterlies, warm weather will prevail in most parts of the country. Short period of rains are also likely,” Torres said. Isolated thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon or evening, she added. Meanwhile, the temperature in Tuguegarao could reach 36°C, while the temperature in Metro Manila and Davao could peak at 35°C. Up to 34°C temperature is forecast in Iloilo. Meanwhile, Torres said no low-pressure area was monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. The entire archipelago will also experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.