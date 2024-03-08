VP Sara: Uphold protection of women vs. insurgency, violence

MANILA: Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Friday stressed anew the need to uphold the protection of women against insurgency and violence as the world marked International Women's Day. In a prerecorded video, Duterte said it's crucial to discuss pressing issues that put women's welfare and lives at risk. 'Isaisip natin si Dr. Sharmaine Baroquillo na isang kawani ng pamahalaan na biktima ng karahasan at ang abogadang kasapi ng New People's Army na namatay sa Bohol habang pinaglalaban ang bulok na ideolohiya ng terorismo at pagpapabagsak sa pamahalaan (Let's remember Dr. Sharmaine Baroquillo, a government employee, a victim of violence, and the lawyer-member of the New People's Army [NPA] who died in Bohol while fighting for the rotten ideology of terrorism and government destabilization),' she said. Baroquillo was allegedly shot by three men in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur while on her way to Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital on Feb. 3. The alleged NPA member, Hannah Joy Cesista (alias Maya or Lean), meanwhile, died during an armed encounter with government troops in Bilar, Bohol on Feb. 23. 'Nariyan din ang mga ina ng mga kabataang inarmasan at biktima ng panlilinlang ng NPA na hanggang ngayon ay nawawala o di kaya umuwi na wala ng buhay (There are also the mothers of the youth armed and victimized by the deception of the NPA who until now are still missing or came home dead),' Duterte added. Moreover, the Vice President mentioned the sacrifices of the female family members of security frontliners. 'Huwag din nating kalimutan ang mga ina, asawa, o kapatid ng mga pulis at sundalong nagbuwis ng buhay para matiyak lang na ligtas tayo at ang ating bayan (Let's not forget the mothers, wives, or sisters of policemen and soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to ensure our safety and the country's security),' she said. Duterte further insisted that true support for women entails equal opportunities, freedom to choose and excel in their avenues, access to education, and protection for the fo undation of Filipino families, among others. 'Isulong natin ang sapat at angkop na edukasyon para sa publiko. Tulungan ang mga grupong tunay na tagapagtanggol ng karapatan at kapakanan ng mga kababaihan. Suportahan natin ang mga batas para sa kababaihan (Let's promote adequate and appropriate education for the public. Help groups that are truly fighting for women's rights and welfare. Let's support laws in favor of women),' she said. The Department of Education (DepEd) likewise lauded women's contribution to society. 'Ensuring women's and girls' rights across all aspects of life is the only way to secure a prosperous and just economies and a healthy planet for future generations,' the DepEd said in a separate statement. This year's International Women's Day is celebrated with the theme 'Investing in Women: Accelerate Progress,' with the aim to push for the realization of 'decent work and gender equality' across all sectors. Source: Philippines News Agency