VP Sara Duterte’s Perjury Case Against Ex-Aide Dismissed

Manila: The Taguig City Prosecutors' Office has dismissed the perjury charges filed by Vice President Sara Duterte against her alleged former aide, Ramil Madriaga. The resolution, released on Thursday, concluded that the charges were dismissed due to 'insufficiency of evidence.'

According to Philippines News Agency, the Taguig Prosecutors' Office issued a 19-page resolution stating that the evidence presented did not provide a prima facie case with reasonable certainty of conviction. The resolution noted that while Vice President Duterte submitted evidence to challenge Madriaga's assertions, there was not enough proof that Madriaga knowingly and willfully made materially false statements under oath, violating Article 183 of the Revised Penal Code.

Vice President Duterte had initially filed the perjury case against Madriaga following his affidavit to the Office of the Ombudsman. In the affidavit, Madriaga claimed that Duterte instructed him to deliver large sums of money to various individuals. He further alleged that Duterte utilized Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators to finance 'Inday Sara Duterte is My President (ISIP) Pilipinas,' an organization he formed under her directive purportedly for her presidential campaign.

Vice President Duterte has consistently denied the allegations made by Madriaga.