Army Enhances Living Conditions in Sulu with Solar Power Systems

Manila: The Army's 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102nd IBde) has initiated a significant improvement in the living and working conditions at seven Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) patrol bases located in remote areas of Sulu province by providing them with solar power systems.

According to Philippines News Agency, the distribution of solar power systems took place during a visit by Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, the commander of the 1102nd IBde. The visit, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, aimed to assess the welfare of the troops stationed at these remote bases. The solar power installations were delivered to the Bolaghaw, Lubok, Niangkaan, Lambago, Datag, Kulay-Kulay, and Pitogo patrol bases, which fall under the brigade's jurisdiction.

Each of these CAFGU patrol bases is staffed by at least 30 militiamen, who are overseen by soldiers acting as the militia's cadre or leaders. The introduction of solar panel systems is anticipated to enhance nighttime lighting and provide essential power support during operations and emergencies.

Brig. Gen. Delos Santos emphasized the critical role CAFGU personnel play as partners on the frontlines, particularly those serving in remote communities with limited access to facilities and far from their families. During his visit, he inspected the facilities, engaged with the CAFGU personnel, and addressed their concerns, underscoring the significance of their contributions to maintaining security and peace in local communities.

He reiterated the commitment of their commanders to understanding their situation and valuing their service. Delos Santos also urged the militia cadre and militiamen to maintain discipline and professionalism, respect local communities, and collaborate with local government units and other stakeholders to sustain peace in Sulu.