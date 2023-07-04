VISITED APP: MALAYSIA TOPS 10 MOST VISITED COUNTRIES FOR SINGAPOREAN TRAVELLERS

Malaysia took the top spot in the 10 most visited countries for Singaporean travellers, published by travel app Visited which allows users to map their travels, browse bucket list destinations and get personalised travel stats.

Malaysia ranks as the most popular destination, followed by Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Hong Kong, China, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States, according to a statement.

Although France is the most visited country in the world, it ranks number seven for Singaporeans as Singapore travellers most commonly visit the nearby Asian countries of Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Australia, the most desired destination to visit by all international travellers, ranks as the fourth most popular destination for travellers from Singapore. With their close proximity and excellent airport, Singapore travellers can visit Australia more easily than many other people.

Based on the app’s data, Singapore is the 29th most popular country to visit. Visited is the most popular app by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, a mobile app company.

With over 1.75 million users worldwide, the popular travel planner app allows users to discover dream destinations, mark off where they have been, and get personalised maps.

The app provides travel stats on the top 10 destinations visited, the percentage of the world users have been to, and how close travellers are to meeting their travel goals.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency