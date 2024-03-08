Vis-Min Rotary Clubs events in NegOr seen to boost tourism, economy

DUMAGUETE: A series of training events to be held in this Negros Oriental capital next month by the Rotary Club Area 3D District 3860 from Visayas and Mindanao is expected to bring in tourism and economic gains for the city and the province. About 700 officers and members with their spouses and families from the different Rotary Clubs in Visayas and Mindanao will converge here on April 11-13 for a 4-in-1 training, said Area 3D District 3860 Assistant Governor Rey Lyndon Lawas. Lawas, a city councilor of Dumaguete, said on Friday this will bring in 'an additional income for restaurants, hotels, transport operators, tourist destinations and other local businesses.' 'More to it, these visiting Rotarians/families will become tourism ambassadors upon returning to their point of origin. They will be the mouthpiece of Dumaguete/Negros Oriental based on their experience during their stay here,' Lawas added. Late last week, District Governor Caroline Andrade, Lawas and other officials held a few days of consultati on here and met with Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo to discuss support and assistance from the city. The city mayor, a Rotarian himself, has assured to provide support for the safety and successful staging of the events of the Rotary district. Specifically, the activities include the Presidents-Elect Training Seminar, Secretaries-Elect Training Seminars, District Team Training Seminar and District Training Assembly. Dumaguete City has four Rotary Clubs (RC Dumaguete, RC Dumaguete East, RC Dumaguete North and RC Dumaguete South), which are part of Rotary International District 3860. Source: Philippines News Agency