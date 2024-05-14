KUCHING, Sarawak's efforts to strengthen its environmental protection initiatives, particularly in the promotion of clean energy, offer tremendous potential for collaboration with American companies. United States Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D Kagan said new collaborations could be explored since Sarawak had moved to the forefront, particularly in the development of hydrogen as a clean energy. "Sarawak is a true leader in this and there are opportunities for American companies. This also creates greater opportunity to strengthen the US-Malaysia partnership," he told reporters after a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at the State Legislative Assembly building here, today. He said American companies' investments in Sarawak had come a long way and had initially started with their involvement in the oil and gas industry, before expanding to other industrial sectors. "One of the biggest (in the high technology industry) now is Western Digital, which employs over 2,000 people a t its plant here,' he said, adding that it is as big as American oil and gas companies which have been in Sarawak for decades. Source: BERNAMA News Agency