US COMPANIES WELCOME TO INVEST IN PERLIS, SAYS PERLIS REGENT

The Regent of Perlis Raja Muda Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail has invited companies in the United States who wish to expand their businesses in Malaysia to explore new investments in Perlis.

According to a statement issued by the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), His Royal Highness said this at the ceremony to hand over the 'Ibnu Sabil MAIPs Donation' to the Consulate General of Malaysia in Los Angeles, California, United States, yesterday.

His Royal Highness, who is also MAIPs chairman, handed over a donation of RM5,000 to the Consulate General of Malaysia in Los Angeles, Anil Fahriza Adenan.

The Ibnu Sabil Fund is donated by MAIPs to several representative offices of selected countries abroad with the aim of helping Malaysians who are faced with emergency situations, cut off from financial resources, stranded to return home or continue their journey.

Anil Fahriza in her speech said the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA) and Perlis Inland Port (PIP) which are being developed can be a catalyst for economic growth in the state of Perlis and further attract more quality and high-tech investments.

She added that the sectors targeted for investment in Perlis are 'green manufacturing', 'renewable energy' and the halal industry, in line with the approach by the United States administration which promotes clean and green economic growth.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency