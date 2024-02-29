Up to P15-K up for grabs in PAGASA’s poster-making tilt

MANILA: College students could win up to PHP15,000 in the weather bureau's on-the-spot poster-making contest this March 16 in Quezon City. In line with the celebration of World Meteorological Day, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) is inviting students from both public and private institutions to join the tilt with the theme, "at the frontline of climate action." A QR code to pre-register can be found on PAGASA's Facebook page, or via https://bit.ly/PAGASA-PosterMC. Certification from the participant's school confirming his or her current enrollment is required and must be uploaded in pre-registration. The original copy of the certification must be submitted during the contest. In a Facebook post on Thursday, PAGASA said only 20 students will be chosen on a first come first served basis, and they will be notified via e-mail on or before March 14. A maximum of two students per institution will be allowed. The contest will be held at the PAGASA Central Office's Training Room on March 16 at 8:30 a.m. Entries should illustrate the theme, and no names or identifying marks should appear on the artwork that can be in portrait or landscape formats. Materials will be provided by PAGASA. Criteria are relevance to the theme, composition and creativity, originality and uniqueness, visual impact -- each bearing 25 percent of the total score. The posters will be displayed at the PAGASA's lobby for judging. Aside from plaques and certificates, the first, second and third placers will win PHP15,000, PHP10,000, and PHP5,000, respectively. The Employees' Choice awardee, on the other hand, will get PHP3,000. Non-winners will receive a certificate and PHP1,000. Source: Philippines News Agency