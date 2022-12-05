UP satellite campus to rise soon at New Clark City

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: A two-story building of the University of Philippines (UP) will soon rise at New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

UP president Danilo Concepcion, together with Bases Conversion and Development Authority Chairperson Delfin Lorenzana and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Assistant Regional Director Denise Maria Ayag led on Monday the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the UP New Clark City satellite campus.

The satellite campus is envisioned to become a hub for research and training focusing on sustainable development.

“This is a solid affirmation of the indispensability of education in empowering the lives of the people,” Lorenzana said in a statement.

The planned 3.4-hectare UP satellite campus is near the National Government Administrative Center and adjacent to the National Academy of Sports.

The campus will offer programs on environmental science, business and engineering, among others.

Ayag said the establishment of the UP center of excellence in Central Luzon is seen to play an important role in providing quality higher education.

“It will also offer locals different opportunities, both in business and work,” she said.

The DPWH official said the construction of the new 7,042.15-square-meter building will be implemented in phases.

Ayag said UP has allotted some PHP157 million to facilitate the construction of the project’s first phase which is expected to be completed by September 2023.

Another PHP100 million is needed to fund the second phase of the project, she added.

Source: Philippines News Agency