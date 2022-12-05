PWDs in Bicol get P1.9-M aid via cash-for-work program

LEGAZPI CITY : The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol (DSWD-5) provided cash assistance to 579 persons with disability (PWDs) across the region through its cash-for-work program.

In an interview on Monday, Ranelle Anne Sertan, DSWD-5 social marketing officer, said they joined the nationwide simultaneous payout for PWDs over the weekend with the theme, “BUHAYnihan: Buhay at Bayanihan para sa Mamamayan” (BBM) as part of the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“The payout last Saturday was conducted in Iriga City and Bombon in Camarines Sur and Castilla, Sorsogon. A total of PHP1.9 million was distributed to 579 beneficiaries. This is also our way of recognizing the roles of PWDs in community development,” Sertan said.

She said the BUHAYnihan is a cash-for-work (CFW) program for PWDs under the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS).

“The beneficiaries were selected based on the result of the assessment of Listahan or the National Household Targeting System for Poverty Reduction, while validation was conducted by the local government units (LGUs). The identified beneficiaries worked for 10 days and received a daily rate of PHP345,” she said.

“Itong cash-for-work para sa mga PWDs ay nagbigay ng panibagong pag-asa para sa katulad ko kasi nabigyan kami ng chance na maipakita ang aming kakayahan na kahit kami ay may kakundian, may karapatan kami at may kakayahan na magtrabaho katulad ng isang normal na tao (This cash-for-work program for persons with disabilities provided new hope for people like us because we were given a chance to show our abilities that despite our imperfections, we have the right and capability to work just like a normal person),” Maria Rizalda Candido, one of the beneficiaries, said in a statement.

Sertan said the payout for PWDs will continue in 111 LGUs in the Bicol region through fund transfer.

