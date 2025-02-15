UN Exec: Transparency in Prisons Vital to Address Poverty

Bangkok: Prisons must embrace transparency in governance and recognize the impact of incarceration on poverty and public health, a United Nations official said during the ASEAN Regional Corrections Conference (ARCC) 2025 held here.

According to Philippines News Agency, Rafael Souza, crime prevention and criminal justice officer at the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), highlighted on Saturday the strong link between poverty and crime. Souza emphasized that the organization is committed to ending poverty in all forms, noting that “incarceration aggravates poverty not just for the inmates but also for their families, especially if the incarcerated is the family’s breadwinner.”

He also noted that incarceration raises concerns on issues related to inmates’ health. “Throughout the world, prison health care is underfunded, understaffed, and lacks treatment available in the community,” he said, pointing out that tuberculosis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) cases are significantly higher in prisons. “Ment

al health deteriorates, increasing suicide risks, and harsh conditions contribute to accelerated aging among prisoners,” he added.

Souza called for greater transparency in the penal system, urging prison authorities to combat organized crime, reduce illicit arms flows, and enhance the recovery of stolen assets. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom, co-sponsor of ARCC 2025, lauded the conference’s role in fostering collaboration among ASEAN correctional officials.

UK Deputy Head of Mission to Bangkok David Thomas underscored the need for prison officials in ASEAN to learn from each other to help improve correctional services across the region. “Once again, the UK sees this as a really important area to be working and we’re proud to be sponsoring this conference,” he said. He also reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to strengthening the rule of law and good governance in ASEAN through its five-year action plan as a dialogue partner. “The UK is now on its fourth year as a dialogue partner to ASEAN and in our first five-ye

ar plan of action, we made clear our intention to support ASEAN in its work to strengthen the rule of law and improve good governance,” he added.