HAMILTON: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned all attacks on United Nations personnel and called for a full investigation into the killing of a staff member in the Gaza Strip. "The Secretary-General was deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer when their UN vehicle was struck as they traveled to the European Hospital in Rafah this morning," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference. Guterres condemned all attacks against UN personnel and called for a full investigation into the incident, according to Haq. Noting that the situation in Gaza affects not only civilians but also humanitarian workers, Haq said the UN chief reiterated demands for an urgent humanitarian cease-fire and the release of hostages held in Gaza. Haq further said the UN continued to gather information on the incident and added that 196 UN personnel have been killed so far in Gaza si nce Oct. 7. He highlighted that the UN was maintaining contacts with officials to ensure accountability for those responsible after the conflict ends. Asked about whether the vehicle was labeled with the UN logo, Haq said all vehicles of the international organization are marked. Source: Philippines News Agency