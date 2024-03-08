UE adds Kurashiki Ablaze assistant, player to coaching staff

MANILA: University of the East (UE) announced on Friday that Kurashiki Ablaze assistant coach Shota Sato and opposite spiker Asaka Tamaru are joining its women's volleyball team coaching staff. The move comes after the suspension of head coach Jerry Yee for the remainder of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86. Sato is the assistant coach of Kurashiki Ablaze, a team that dominated the 2023 PVL (Premiere Volleyball League) Invitational Conference under the guidance of Hideo Suzuki. Tamaru, on the other hand, earned the First Best Opposite Spiker honor in the same conference. Sato will be the head consultant while Tamaru will serve as assistant coach. The Lady Warriors coaching staff members Obet Vital, Stephanie Cholico, Allan Mendoza, Ludio Dulce, Gregory Ericta, John Paul Martires and Jelai Gajero welcomed Sato and Tamaru. "We're thrilled to welcome head consultant Shota Sato and assistant coach Asaka Tamaru to UE. Witnessing their prowess in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, we are eager to absorb their knowledge," said Lady Warriors team manager Jared Lao. "With coach Jerry temporarily away, they take the reins, and the players are excited. As the saying goes, 'It ain't over 'til it's over,' and under their leadership, we're ready for the journey ahead," he added. Sato and Tamaru arrived in the country last Thursday. They will make their coaching debuts on Sunday (March 10) when UE takes on National University Lady at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The Lady Warriors currently sport a 1-4 record. Source: Philippines News Agency