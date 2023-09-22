UCV cadets pocket five gold medals in ROTC Games Luzon leg

The University of Cagayan Valley captured five gold medals in the Navy division of the Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games Luzon leg arnis competition here on Friday.

Mikee Tungcul ruled the men's non-traditional single weapon event, and the full contact padded stick lightweight category in the competition held at the International Convention Center inside the Cavite State University (CAVSU) Don Severino delas Alas campus.

Ronamae Rosquita contributed two more golds coming from the women's non-traditional single weapon event and full contact padded stick welterweight category.

E-Jay Guiyab dominated the men's full contact padded stick welterweight category for UCV's fifth gold medal in the tournament co-organized by the Department of National Defense (DND) and Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Quirino State University bagged two gold medals in the full contact padded stick courtesy of Christian Ibañez and Lheny Jade Laroza in the Army division.

Other gold medalists in the non-traditional single weapon were Hearnette Jade Arellano of Isabela State University and Avygail Ummas of Ifugao State University in the Army division, and Miel Frankie Roño of Tanauan Institute Inc. in the Air Force division.

In the full contact padded stick, the other winners were featherweights Christopher Datumolok and Krizza Claudette Agnes of Tanauan Institute Inc., and lightweight Bien Gabriel of Holy Trinity University-Palawan in the Air Force division; featherweights Rey Elexis Gumarit of Northwestern University and Lovely Perez of Batangas State University, and lightweight Princess Lyka Sumague of Philippine Merchant Marine Academy in the Navy division; featherweights EJ Aala Orsolino of Cavite State University and Louise Jessica Andam of Cagayan State University-Andrews, and lightweights Villamiel Tiongson of Don Honorico Ventura State University and Chrystal Mhae Ferrer of Tarlac State University in the Army division

Source: Philippines News Agency