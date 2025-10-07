Two Weather Systems to Bring Rains Across Most of the Philippines

Manila: The northeasterly windflow and the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) are set to bring rains to most parts of the country on Tuesday, as reported by the weather bureau.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) released a 4 a.m. weather forecast indicating that the Bicol Region and Quezon province will experience cloudy skies accompanied by rain. Meanwhile, Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao are expected to face scattered rains and thunderstorms, with the potential for moderate to heavy rains possibly leading to flash floods or landslides.

Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Aurora will see isolated light rains throughout the day. Additionally, Metro Manila and the remainder of Luzon are likely to experience isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms. Across the archipelago, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected to prevail.