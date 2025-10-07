Power Supply Restored in 24 Barangays in Storm-Hit Masbate

Masbate: Power has been restored in 24 barangays in storm-hit Masbate province as of Monday, the Masbate Electric Cooperative, Inc. (MASELCO) reported. Out of 328 barangays connected to the cooperative, 7.32 percent have had their power restored.

According to Philippines News Agency, the barangays where power has been restored consist of 10 in Masbate City, three in Mandaon, three in Uson, six in Mobo, and one each in Balud and Cataingan. “MASELCO linemen and Task Force teams are working tirelessly to restore power to all affected areas,” the cooperative’s social media post read.

Restoration efforts continue as MASELCO asked consumers for “patience, understanding, and cooperation.” They urged residents not to touch or attempt to fix any wires near their homes, warning that doing so could cause severe electric shock, injury, or even death.

Masbate was among the hardest hit provinces when Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name Bualoi) hit the country last month. MASELCO estimated the storm’s damage to electricity at PHP390.3 million.