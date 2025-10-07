Eala Eager to Lead Philippine Tennis Team at Thailand SEA Games

Manila: Alex Eala is looking forward to leading the Philippine campaign at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in December. She is currently No. 54 on the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, a career-best after playing in 30 tournaments. Eala is also the third-highest-ranked Asian in the world after China’s Qinweng Zheng (No. 10) and Xinyu Wang (No. 37).

According to Philippines News Agency, Eala expressed her enthusiasm about participating in her second SEA Games. “This will be my second SEA Games and I look forward to joining the rest of the Philippine team in competing at the highest level,” the 20-year-old told the Philippine News Agency Tuesday. Eala debuted at the 2021 Vietnam SEA Games, where she won three bronze medals in the singles, mixed doubles with Fil-Am Treat Huey, and team events alongside Marian Capadocia, Shaira Hope Rivera, and Jenaila Rose Prulla.

The Philippines last clinched the women’s singles title at the SEA Games in Brunei in 1999, courtesy of Maricris Fernandez. Eala has set her sights on bringing home a gold medal this time. “The goal is to give my best and keep improving. Winning is the result of that, but I never let myself get complacent – that’s why I keep training hard every day. I’m pushing myself to go for gold at the SEA Games and represent my country the best I can,” said Eala, a graduate of the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain.

In recent competitions, Eala showcased her skills at the Sushou WTA 125 in China, where she defeated Polish Kataryzna Kawa and Belgian Greet Minnen to reach the quarterfinals. However, she was eventually defeated by Swiss Viktorija Golubic. Last week, she faced a setback at the WTA 125 Jingshan Open, losing to Lulu Sun of New Zealand.

Eala’s journey on the WTA Tour began in 2021, and she clinched her first title at the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico on Sept. 7 against Hungarian Panna Udvardy. At the 2025 Miami Open, she achieved victories over Grand Slam champions to reach the semifinals but was defeated by American Jessica Pegula.

Eala also reached her first WTA final at the Lexus Eastbourne Open in June, where she lost to Australian Maya Joint. At the US Open, she made history by becoming the first Filipino to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam event, defeating Denmark’s Carla Tauson before being ousted by Spain’s Cristina Bucsa in the second round.