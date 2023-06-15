Two Police Officers Killed, Four Injured In Southern Philippine Ambush

Two police officers were killed and four others wounded, when an armed group ambushed a police car, in the southern Philippines, the police said today.

Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, the regional police chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said, the police team was heading back to camp from a routine patrol, when attacked at around 8:30 p.m. local time yesterday, in Shariff Aguak town, in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Nobleza said, the ambush occurred a few metres from the headquarters. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The police are investigating the motive of the attack.

