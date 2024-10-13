Two Datuks Remanded Over False Claims

SHAH ALAM, An operations director of a housing company with the title ‘Datuk’ has been remanded for four days from today to assist in the investigation into the false claims involving a housing project in Temerloh, Pahang worth RM4.25 million.

The remand order against the 44-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Wan Noora Nisa Ngadirin after allowing an application submitted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a source, initial investigation found that the suspect had submitted false claims involving payment vouchers and house construction certificates for 19 units of semi-detached houses in a housing project in Temerloh from 2021 to 2023, but construction of which was never carried out.

The source added that a director of another company, who also holds the title ‘Datuk’, was also remanded for the same period today to facilitate investigation regarding his involvement in the case.

Both of them were detained at the Selangor MACC office at 7.05 pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Selango

r MACC director Datuk Alias ??Salim, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and that the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency