BAGAN DATUK, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said there is a need to continue strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, which involves collaboration among 12 ministries and government agencies. Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister said the National TVET Council, of which he is the committee chairman, has successfully coordinated these programmes to avoid overlapping roles. 'We should maintain the current framework without scaling down (the programmes). Under the Rural and Regional Development Ministry, especially through MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat), TVET graduates are becoming more employable. 'Additionally, the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN) ensures that our courses meet market needs,' he told newsmen after officiating the opening of the Bagan Datuk UMNO division branch level annual meetings here today. In March, the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Nation-building, Education and Human Resour ces Development proposed limiting the TVET programmes, currently managed by 12 ministries and government agencies, to just three ministries or agencies. Its chairman Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah said having 12 ministries and agencies overseeing TVET is excessive and could lead to various issues, including not all institutions adhering to the accreditation standards set by the National TVET Council. Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said applications to the 1,334 TVET institutions can now be submitted online through the TVET Intake Unit (UPTVET). He said according to the Education Minister, applications to Vocational Colleges have doubled compared to before, indicating that parents are increasingly choosing TVET for their children's further education. 'Currently, 94.5 per cent of TVET graduates have successfully found employment. These fields offer premium salaries,' he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency