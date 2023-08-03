TVET JELITA TARGETS PARTICIPATION OF 150,000 WOMEN BY 2026 – AHMAD ZAHID

The government is targetting to attract the participation of 150,000 trainees in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme known as JELITA (Job Empowerment by Learning and Inclusive Technical Advancement) especially among women by 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said even though the programme had earlier targeted 15,000 participants and it has received 7.000 applications in 10 skill areas offered now.

“The demand for skilled women manpower is very high, but they are not trained according to the field demanded by the industry.

“The JELITA programme is a game-changer platform dedicated to empowering women in the country via skill education and training,” he said at the programme launching at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today.

The programme, led by the Rubber Industry Smallholderd Development Authority (Risda) offers training in engineering technology, beauty and fashion as well as transport and logistics.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister said the JELITA programme does not stop at the delivery of training but aims to provide support after the training.

"This programme has also structured training in the form of leadership, communication and problem solving which is very important in today's global workforce.

"The unique aspect of the JELITA programme is its commitment to inclusivity which has received solid support and cooperation from various industry partners," he said.

Under RISDA, he said the University College Agroscience Malaysia (UCAM) had collaborated with 12 strategic partners to provide facilities and intensive training and skills to students.

In addition, Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka (UTeM) has established cooperation with 11 strategic partners and 58 industry partners who promise 1,000 job placements for future graduates.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid said efforts to empower TVET need to be intensified by combining all the colleges under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development to jointly focus on training development.

He said, it includes UCAM which can lead the combined effort and then be able to be branded as Kolej Universiti TVET Malaysia.

Also present was RISDA chairman Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency