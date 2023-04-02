Tuguegarao biz urged to ‘seize opportunity’ in China-ASEAN Expo

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has urged local entrepreneurs to participate in the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) to be held in Guangxi, China in September. 'I hope that local entrepreneurs will seize the opportunity to sign up for the exhibition, actively use this platform to improve Tuguegarao's economic and trade capabilities,' Leah Ocampo, DTI regional director, said in her remarks during the 20th CAEXPO Promotion Conference held Friday here. Tuguegarao Mayor Maila Ting Que said China and the Philippines have a long history of cooperation and have maintained a stable, reliable and fruitful partnership. 'The two countries have extensive common interests in many fields,' she said in her speech. She said she will lead local government personnel and trade delegations to participate in this year's CAEXPO to show China and other countries the international charm of the city and further promote the two countries' bilateral cooperation. Lourdes Mediran, deputy executive director of the DTI-Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), said CAEXPO is the only platform that could display the achievements of China-ASEAN trade as well as investment and tourism cooperation. She said CAEXPO will serve as venue to promote special economic zones and Philippine specialty products in 20 commodity booths. As a Philippine co-organizer, she said CITEM has always put high value on the CAEXPO and provided maximum effort to support it. During the promotion, Shi Zuyao, deputy secretary-general of the CAEXPO Secretariat, said the purpose of the event is to serve the development of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, actively promote in-depth and solid economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN, and become a popular platform for regional public goods and international cooperation. He expressed hope that more Philippine specialty products will enter the Chinese market through the CAEXPO, and that Philippine enterprises would come to the event to purchase Chinese products. Aside from the Philippines, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Source: Philippines News Agency