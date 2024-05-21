PENANG TO SET UP DISASTER HUMANITARIAN LOGISTICS DEPOT FOR INDUSTRIAL DISASTERS

BUTTERWORTH, The Penang state government has approved setting up a Disaster Humanitarian Logistics depot, in order to be prepared for any potential industrial disasters. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that the depot will be constructed on government-owned land in Seberang Perai Tengah, and more details will be provided later. He mentioned that the Disaster Management Unit, under the Penang State Secretary's Office, will coordinate the relief efforts needed. "This unit is divided into four sub-units: Data and Planning, Administration and Finance, External Networks and Capacity, and Operations and Post-Disaster," he stated during a press conference after launching the Penang Industrial Disaster Simulation Exercise 2024 at the Perai Bulk Cargo Terminal today. He emphasised that Penang is an industrial state with significant development driven by related economic sectors. Therefore, the state government is committed to ensuring the industrial sector operates with minimal risk and is well-prepared to prevent adverse incidents. He emphasised that industrial disaster simulation exercises are crucial for ensuring safety teams' preparedness as well as testing and strengthening the industry players' agencies and Emergency Response Teams, particularly in major hazard installations in Penang. He noted that all agencies must handle disaster management in an integrated manner to ensure that measures at every level are efficient and effective. "Improving crisis communication at every level of disaster management is essential not only to counter negative public perceptions that could tarnish the government's image but also to ensure that every team involved clearly understands their roles and responsibilities," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency