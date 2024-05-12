PENAMPANG, The Tunas Usahawan Belia Bumiputera (TUBE-X) programme in Sabah has generated sales worth RM20.65 million and created 2,039 job opportunities. Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the programme was popular among Bumiputera youths in Sabah, serving as an initiative to kickstart entrepreneurial careers and to register businesses. 'Up to December 2023, a total of 7,738 participants have taken part in TUBE-X, with Sabah having the highest number of participants at 1,444 people,' He said this when officiating the closing ceremony of the TUBE-X programme at the Penampang International Technology and Commercial Centre here today. Ewon, who is Penampang MP, said TUBE-X is implemented by SME Corp. Malaysia, an agency under the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP), to encourage individuals aged between 18 and 30 to venture into business. Ewon said this year alone, 214 Bumiputera youth entrepreneurs in Sabah have participated in TUBE-X with a grant allocation of RM3 million. He said basic entrepreneurship training provided by TUBE-X, now in its 10th year, also includes a business startup grant of up to RM15,000 for each successful participant upon completion of the training. Meanwhile, SME Corp. Malaysia chief executive officer Rizal Nainy said the agency was committed to monitoring the progress of TUBE-X participants who have completed their training and initiated their businesses, a key aspect in guiding entrepreneurs towards greater success. He said as an agency responsible for developing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), SME Corp. Malaysia is dedicated to nurturing Bumiputera youth entrepreneurs in line with the more equitable and inclusive MADANI Economic Framework. Besides Sabah, the TUBE-X programme is also being carried out in the Northern, East Coast, Central and Southern zones, he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency